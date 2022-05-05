Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Beat Out NFL Draft Picks as Rookies 2022

0 of 6

While the focus of the 2022 NFL draft is understandably on the 262 draftees, another frenzy begins after Mr. Irrelevant is announced. The chaos of undrafted free agency begins on Day 3 of the draft, when teams start reaching out to players who might not get picked, and continues late into the night.

The vast majority of these signees end up being no more than camp bodies or practice squad investments. It's not that these guys can't play at a high level, but there are only so many open spots on the final 53-man roster.

However, some of the more influential players throughout NFL history were UDFAs. Quarterbacks Kurt Warner, Warren Moon and Tony Romo emerged as prolific stars. Wide receiver Wes Welker and running backs Arian Foster and Priest Holmes helped redefine their positions despite going undrafted. And of course future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates will never be forgotten.

There may not be such a trailblazer from the 2022 UDFA class, but teams will be happy if they unearth solid depth pieces or starters. We've identified six undrafted free agents who are talented enough to beat out a drafted rookie on their team in their first season.