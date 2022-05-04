Kentucky Derby 2022 Contenders: Horse Pedigree and Jockey Info for Top Favorites

0 of 3

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Zandon and Epicenter may be the two current favorites to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but anything can happen once Saturday arrives and the 20 horses exit their posts. That's been shown throughout the race's history, and that's part of what makes the event so exciting.

The 148th running of the Derby is nearly here, with the horses, trainers and jockeys all preparing for the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The winning horse will then try to secure a famous Triple Crown by winning the Preakness on May 21 and the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

Here's everything you need to know about the front-runners for this year's Kentucky Derby.