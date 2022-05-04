Predicting Raiders' Starters After 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Ellen Schmidt/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft was just the latest step in the dawn of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas.

The new tandem in charge of the Raiders' direction as a football team has wasted no time in putting their mark on the roster. The draft wasn't a big part of the remodel this offseason. They traded away their first two selections for Davante Adams and didn't pick until the third round.

Still, right after the draft is a good time to start thinking about what the starting lineup might look like come Week 1.

It offers a look into where they might want to look at late-addition free agents and what might be interesting to track come camp time.

Here's a look at what the offensive and defensive starting lineups could look like and one position battle to watch.