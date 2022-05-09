Best Fits for Most Intriguing 2022 NBA Free Agents

3 of 5

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Best Fits: Cleveland, Houston, Washington

Everything from Collin Sexton's price point to his eventual landing spot is just fascinating. A torn left meniscus cost him most of this season, and even before then, the 24.3 points and 4.4 assists he averaged during the 2020-21 campaign weren't widely revered.

I will push back on the "Sexton is empty calories" sentiment until the end of time. Players don't clear 24 points while downing more than 50 percent of their twos and 37 percent of their threes by accident. He might not be lead-playmaker material, but his passing downhill showed signs of a breakthrough before this season, and there's no shame in being a tertiary creator who's capable of scoring in bunches as an off-guard.

Sections of the internet don't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers have room for Sexton, Darius Garland (extension-eligible) and Caris LeVert. General manager Mike Gansey disagrees. As he told reporters at the start of March, per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo: "I mean, based on what we've seen this year, you can't have enough playmakers and ball-handlers."

He is, in fact, correct. Also: LeVert is entering the final year of his own deal. The Cavs don't have to be locked into a Garland-Sexton-LeVert trio for eternity.

Matching whatever offer(s) Sexton receives is actually the responsible call. Even if he's not part of the long-term core, he's too valuable to let walk for nothing. They're better off keeping him and figuring out how to move him later or try to get the sign-and-trade wheels moving over the summer.

Granted, finding alternative fits for Sexton isn't a mindless endeavor. Any team paying him needs to already have a superior No. 1 (and maybe No. 2) option on the table. The Wizards are almost an obligatory inclusion. They need to turn over every rock in search of a backcourt running mate for Bradley Beal. Sexton's off-ball shooting should work well next to him, and he can do enough drive-and-dishing to alleviate some of the playmaking burden.

It might be a little early for the Houston Rockets to explore expensive sign-and-trades. But the Kevin Porter Jr.-as-point-guard experiment flatlined long ago. Sexton poses a nifty offensive fit next to Jalen Green, and at 23, he hasn't aged out of the rebuilding process.

Cleveland will need to facilitate any agreement between Sexton and Houston or Washington. Neither has cap space. But Wizards have wings to spare (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija), and the Rockets can build proposals around Eric Gordon and any of the lower-level firsts they're owed in the future.