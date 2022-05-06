A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2023 NFL Draft QB Class

0 of 8

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft didn't feature many exciting quarterback prospects. That likely won't be the case next year.

It's premature to make any definitive declarations about the 2023 quarterback class. This time last year, Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell were projected to go No. 1 and 2 in the 2022 draft, respectively. Fast-forward one year, and Rattler didn't even declare for the draft, while the Washington Commanders took Howell in the fifth round.

NFL teams were largely out on this year's quarterback class. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback to go in the first round, and no team took a quarterback in the second round. Howell, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral could all make teams regret passing on them down the road, but they weren't priorities on draft day.

The focus now shifts to the 2023 class. The top names on early big boards and mock drafts still have a whole season to work on their game and prove they are worthy of an early selection.

Let's take a way-too-early look at the top quarterbacks to watch in next year's draft class and which teams might have an eye on them based on team fit and potential need.