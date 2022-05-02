2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R's Way-Too-Early Predictions

0 of 32

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is old news already. The 2023 draft cycle is underway, with Bleacher Report's first projection for the next class.

As the league emerges from another hectic yet productive weekend that included 262 draft picks and hundreds of more undrafted players signed to rosters, the best evaluators already have had one eye toward next year's event in Kansas City.

Some anecdotal evidence could be seen during this year's edition, specifically with the quarterback position.

Everyone understood the incoming quarterback crop was one of the weakest in recent memory. Even those teams with significant needs didn't force their hands and draft a prospect just to take one. Ultimately, Kenny Pickett became the lowest-drafted QB1 since Jim Druckenmiller in 1997. No other quarterback heard their names called until the third round. General managers already know next year's quarterback class should be much different.

Team-building is a multi-year venture. One can't make moves in a vacuum. As such, it's important to start early on evaluations and what may come almost a full year from now.

Of note, Draft Kings' Super Bowl odds determined the current draft order. Coin flips broke any ties, and the slotting had to be adjusted slightly to fit the traditional draft set up (i.e., an even amount of teams from both conferences making the playoffs).