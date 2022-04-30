NFL Draft Grades 2022: Rounding Up Top Experts' Scores for Each Team

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

The NFL draft is always unpredictable. And through the first three rounds, the 2022 edition has been no different.

After months of speculation over who would be the No. 1 overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars used the selection on Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. He was one of five Bulldogs defenders who were taken during the first round on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, it took a while for quarterbacks to start coming off the board. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20, but he was the only QB taken in the first round. None were selected in the second round before three were picked in the third—Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons), Liberty's Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (Carolina Panthers).

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds are taking place Saturday, but it's already clear which teams are building strong draft classes and which ones may have made some questionable decisions.

Here's a roundup of some draft grades from experts through the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.