NFL Draft Grades 2022: Rounding Up Top Experts' Scores for Each Team

NFL Draft Grades 2022: Rounding Up Top Experts' Scores for Each TeamApril 30, 2022
The NFL draft is always unpredictable. And through the first three rounds, the 2022 edition has been no different.
After months of speculation over who would be the No. 1 overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars used the selection on Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker. He was one of five Bulldogs defenders who were taken during the first round on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, it took a while for quarterbacks to start coming off the board. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20, but he was the only QB taken in the first round. None were selected in the second round before three were picked in the third—Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons), Liberty's Malik Willis (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (Carolina Panthers).
The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds are taking place Saturday, but it's already clear which teams are building strong draft classes and which ones may have made some questionable decisions.
Here's a roundup of some draft grades from experts through the first three rounds of the 2022 draft.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter
Arizona Cardinals: B+ on Day 1; A on Day 2
Atlanta Falcons: B+ on Day 1; A on Day 2
Baltimore Ravens: A+ on Day 1; A on Day 2
Buffalo Bills: A on Day 1; A- on Day 2
Carolina Panthers: A on Day 1; B on Day 2
Chicago Bears: A on Day 1; B+ on Day 2
Cincinnati Bengals: A on Day 1; B on Day 2
Cleveland Browns: C on Day 1; A on Day 2
Dallas Cowboys: C on Day 1; B+ on Day 2
Denver Broncos: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
Detroit Lions: A- on Day 1; B+ on Day 2
Green Bay Packers: A on Day 1; A- on Day 2
Houston Texans: B on Day 1; B- on Day 2
Indianapolis Colts: D on Day 1; A- on Day 2
Jacksonville Jaguars: B+ on Day 1; B+ on Day 2
Kansas City Chiefs: A on Day 1; A+ on Day 2
Las Vegas Raiders: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
Los Angeles Chargers: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
Los Angeles Rams: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
Miami Dolphins: B on Day 1; B+ on Day 2
Minnesota Vikings: A on Day 1; A- on Day 2
New England Patriots: C on Day 1; C+ on Day 2
New Orleans Saints: C on Day 1; C on Day 2
New York Giants: A on Day 1; A- on Day 2
New York Jets: A on Day 1; A- on Day 2
Philadelphia Eagles: A+ on Day 1; A on Day 2
Pittsburgh Steelers: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
San Francisco 49ers: C on Day 1; B on Day 2
Seattle Seahawks: C on Day 1; C on Day 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A on Day 1; A on Day 2
Tennessee Titans: A- on Day 1; A on Day 2
Washington Commanders: B on Day 1; C+ on Day 2
Reuter gave overall grades for both the first day and second day, and it's clear which teams he's been the most impressed with so far.
The Ravens received an A+ for Day 1, when it came away with both Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25). They acquired the latter selection via a pair of trades, the first of which sent wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. Baltimore followed that up by adding Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo and UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones on Friday.
Reuter believes Hamilton will be a "long-time playmaker" for the Ravens while noting that Linderbaum's "strong hands, quick feet and intelligence make him an excellent pick."
The Eagles also got an A+ on Day 1 from Reuter after they traded up to the No. 13 pick to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Reuter believes that "as long as Davis stays in shape, he will prove to be more than a one-trick pony, affecting passing lanes with his pure size."
The only team that Reuter gave an A+ on Day 2 was the Chiefs, who acquired Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore, Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook and Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, addressing some of their key needs.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski
Sobleski graded every pick from both Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft. Here are some of his notable marks:
Giants: A+ for Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5; A+ for Alabama OT Evan Neal at No. 7
The Giants owned two of the first seven picks, and they held on to both, using them to acquire players who could quickly assume starting roles. Thibodeaux will immediately boost New York's pass rush, while Neal can step in and start at right tackle.
Sobleski noted that Thibodeaux's "versatility is ideal for the system," as he can play from either a two- or three-point stance and will fit in nicely alongside Azeez Ojulari. Sobleski added that the Giants filled their weak link at tackle with Neal.
"The board couldn't have set up better for the New York Giants," Sobleski wrote.
Patriots: F for Chattanooga OL Cole Strange at No. 29
Many thought this was a reach by New England, and Sobleski was among that group. Even though Strange has versatility, he may represent a downgrade on the Pats' offensive line in 2022.
"The Patriots gave Shaq Mason away for next to nothing and now have seemingly decided to replace him with Strange in the first round," Sobleski wrote.
Falcons: A+ for Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder at No. 74
Atlanta became the second team to select a quarterback in this year's draft when it picked Ridder in the third round. It chose Ridder over Liberty's Malik Willis, and Sobleski seems to think that was the right decision, considering how the former Bearcats QB could fit in the Falcons' system.
"Despite being a third-rounder, the rookie could legitimately win that job outright from Marcus Mariota and give the Falcons a good, long look at whether he can be the long-term starter," Sobleski wrote.
The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia
Kapadia graded every pick from both Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft. Here are some of his notable marks:
Bengals: A for Michigan DB Dax Hill at No. 31
The reigning AFC champions improved their defense near the end of the first round, adding a versatile defensive back in Hill. And Kapadia was a big fan of the selection, noting Hill should be an immediate contributor and might be a "cornerstone of that defense for years to come."
"Hill checks so many boxes," Kapadia wrote. "He's rangy, explosive, competitive, versatile and durable. This feels like a “best player available” pick for the Bengals. I love Hill's fit in Cincinnati."
Saints: D for Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 11
New Orleans gave up two mid-round picks (one in the third, one in the fourth) to move up five spots in the opening round and take Olave. But Kapadia isn't so sure that's a deal the Saints should have been willing to make, given their current status as a franchise.
"I don't like this process for the Saints," Kapadia wrote. "This move represents an overconfidence in their ability to evaluate talent and an inaccurate assessment of their chances of contending in 2022."
Broncos: A for Oklahoma DE Nik Bonitto at No. 64
With the final pick of the second round, Denver added a pass rusher who could potentially make a huge impact for its defense. And Kapadia thought it was a great selection by the Broncos.
"He was one of my favorite Day 2 prospects," Kapadia wrote. "I love this pick for the Broncos."