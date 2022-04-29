WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 29

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE continued to build toward its WrestleMania Backlash premium live event Friday night on SmackDown with a show that put the brand's top rivalries and Superstars front and center and featured a steel cage match main event.

With nowhere to run or hide, Drew McIntyre finally got his hands on Sami Zayn, this time inside a steel cage. Was The Scottish Warrior able to silence The Great Liberator before moving onto bigger and better things or did Zayn find a way to steal a win and improve his stock on Friday nights?

Did Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey beat the clock in their attempt to earn momentum and bragging rights entering the upcoming extravaganza and their I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the April 29 episode.