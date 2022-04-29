WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 29

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 29April 29, 2022
WWE continued to build toward its WrestleMania Backlash premium live event Friday night on SmackDown with a show that put the brand's top rivalries and Superstars front and center and featured a steel cage match main event.
With nowhere to run or hide, Drew McIntyre finally got his hands on Sami Zayn, this time inside a steel cage. Was The Scottish Warrior able to silence The Great Liberator before moving onto bigger and better things or did Zayn find a way to steal a win and improve his stock on Friday nights?
Did Charlotte Flair or Ronda Rousey beat the clock in their attempt to earn momentum and bragging rights entering the upcoming extravaganza and their I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship?
Find out the answer to those questions and more with this recap of the April 29 episode.
Match Card
- Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
- Beat the Clock Challenge Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
- Beat the Clock Challenge Match: Aliyah vs. Charlotte Flair
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Shanky
- Raquel Rodriguez in action
- Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler
- Xavier Woods vs. Ridge Holland
- Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus
- Madcap Moss on Happy Talk
- WrestleMania Backlash contract signing featuring RK-Bro and The Usos