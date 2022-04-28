Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 28

1 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Impact tag team titles took center stage at the top of the show as Violent By Design's Eric Young, Joe Doering and Deaner hit the ring for a celebratory promo, only to be interrupted by Heat and Rhino. While they cited unfulfilled vengeance, it was the arrival of the Briscoe Brothers that stole the show.

Jay expressed his and brother Mark's desire to challenge for the tag titles and Young, the master manipulator, left it up to the two fan-favorite teams to figure it out among themselves. It led to a huge tag team match to kick off the show.

A solid, physical tag match saw the brothers Briscoe score the win and immediately enter title contention.

The arrival of the Briscoes, be it for the long-term or on a shot-by-shot basis, injects excitement and energy into the tag division. Whether they can be the team that dethrones the solid-if-unspectacular VBD remains to be seen but they are a major pickup for Impact.

It does, unfortunately, come at the expense of Rhino and Heath, whose year-long feud with Young and Co. appears destined to go unsettled in a way that pays off the babyfaces' story.

Grade

C+

Top Moments