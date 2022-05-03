7 Under-the-Radar 2022 NBA Free-Agency Bargains

1 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

Otto Porter Jr.'s 2021-22 numbers don't look all that different from the ones he produced the season before, when he looked out of shape and slipped into obscurity with the Orlando Magic after coming aboard in the trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old, signed to a minimum deal with the Golden State Warriors, averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes per game—no better on the surface than the 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists he put up between the Bulls and Magic.

Look a little deeper and you'll see why Porter should be in much higher demand this offseason than last. For starters, he took a larger share of shots from beyond the arc than ever before, and he was especially deadly above the break, where he drilled 39.0 percent of his attempts. Slimmer and more mobile, Porter also finished at a career-best 72.0 percent clip at the rim.

The biggest change was positional, as Porter completed his transition from wing to small-ball big. He played zero minutes at the 3 for the first time in his career and actually spent more than a third of his court time as a center in Golden State's downsized attack. He was an integral rotation piece on a contender and stayed healthy enough to log 63 games, his most since 2017-18.

Porter remained a phenomenal rebounder for his position and continued to post elite steal rates, using his length and active hands to disrupt opposing offensive players.

Between his ho-hum counting stats and the stigma of playing on a minimum deal (plus an ugly injury history that may still be on teams' minds), Porter could find it difficult to secure a significant raise. The tax-hit Warriors know how valuable he is, but they may not have the stomach for a pay bump. Smart teams will realize Porter is worth something close to the mid-level exception and pounce.