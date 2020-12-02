Rockets' Danuel House Jr. Apologizes for 'Mishap' That Led to NBA Bubble Exit

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. apologized for what he deemed a "mishap" that led to his suspension when the NBA finished its season in the bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.

"First of all, I'd like to start off by apologizing to my team, the organization and the owner for the mishap that happened in the bubble," he told reporters Wednesday. "I'm focused, it's behind me, it's in the past. New year, new season, learning and looking forward to growing and expanding."

He added, "I'd like to deeply apologize to the fans also if you felt I let you down. Sincere apologies from me, Danuel House Jr. to everyone."

The NBA investigated House's behavior inside the bubble and released a statement saying he violated health and safety protocols by having an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for "multiple hours on September 8."

He left the bubble following the investigation and did not return.

It was a difficult loss for the Rockets on the court considering it came during their second-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. House was one of the players tasked with at least slowing down LeBron James and was a solid presence on the defensive end for stretches.

Houston won Game 1 with him in the lineup and lost Game 2 by just eight points with House tallying 13 points and five rebounds.

The Rockets lost the next three games in the series without him by double digits.