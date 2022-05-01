Power Ranking Every Team Ahead of the 2022 NHL Playoffs

0 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

But when it comes to the Florida Panthers, it's both.

The NHL's South Florida representatives were No. 1 in the B/R Power Rankings after the initial week of the 2021-22 regular season back in October and they finished in the same place at season's end—sweeping the five first-place ballots to head into the playoffs atop the 32-team list.

It's the second straight week in first place for the Panthers, who climbed from second to first last week to end the Colorado Avalanche's 13-week stay at No. 1. Florida also claimed the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in the franchise's 28-season history.

The Avalanche were voted second on all five B/R staffer ballots and the top five was rounded out by the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. All five teams carried over from last week except the Flames, who moved from sixth to fifth to displace the New York Rangers.

The Rangers, meanwhile, plunged from fifth to eighth.

"It's something you can always say," interim Florida coach Andrew Brunette said, "but, at the end of the day, we've got eyes on the bigger prize."

Stats and standings accurate through Friday.