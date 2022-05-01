Power Ranking Every Team Ahead of the 2022 NHL PlayoffsMay 1, 2022
Power Ranking Every Team Ahead of the 2022 NHL Playoffs
It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
But when it comes to the Florida Panthers, it's both.
The NHL's South Florida representatives were No. 1 in the B/R Power Rankings after the initial week of the 2021-22 regular season back in October and they finished in the same place at season's end—sweeping the five first-place ballots to head into the playoffs atop the 32-team list.
It's the second straight week in first place for the Panthers, who climbed from second to first last week to end the Colorado Avalanche's 13-week stay at No. 1. Florida also claimed the Presidents' Trophy for the first time in the franchise's 28-season history.
The Avalanche were voted second on all five B/R staffer ballots and the top five was rounded out by the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. All five teams carried over from last week except the Flames, who moved from sixth to fifth to displace the New York Rangers.
The Rangers, meanwhile, plunged from fifth to eighth.
"It's something you can always say," interim Florida coach Andrew Brunette said, "but, at the end of the day, we've got eyes on the bigger prize."
Read on to see how the rest of our weekly collection shaped up.
As always, we encourage viewpoints—supportive or dissenting—in the comments section.
Stats and standings accurate through Friday.
Nos. 32-26: Canadiens, Coyotes, Kraken, Flyers, Devils, Red Wings, Blackhawks
32. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 31st)
It was a tumultuous season-long skid for the Canadiens—who made changes at both the coach and general manager positions while tumbling from the Stanley Cup Final to last overall. New GM Kent Hughes will need to decide if interim coach Martin St. Louis is his man after he went 14-19-4 in 37 games.
31. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 32nd)
There's a lot going on in Arizona, but much of it isn't good. The Coyotes will play next season in an arena at Arizona State University while they wait for their next home, and GM Bill Armstrong needs to find a way to bring skill to a team that scored the fewest goals (206) and allowed the third most (309).
30. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 29th)
The most realistic expectations for the Kraken were probably between the deep playoff run model established by Vegas in its expansion year and the 30th overall where Seattle sat heading into its final game. Poor goaltending was a constant issue and it'll be on Philipp Grubauer to bounce back.
29. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 30th)
Few of GM Chuck Fletcher's offseason moves panned out and the Flyers had a woeful penalty killing performance—75.7 percent, 26th in the league—but there's a cadre of young talent that could emerge and help the Flyers tick up a level in 2022-23. Carter Hart was better, too, and will be a foundational piece.
28. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 27th)
Jack Hughes was a point-per-game player but missed 33 games. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton signed for huge money but missed 20 games. And the goaltending was the fourth-worst in the league at 3.68 goals-against per game. Change any or all of those things and add another weapon and it gets better.
27. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 25th)
GM Steve Yzerman often earns kudos for his long-term planning, and the Detroit faithful are hoping he's amid another worthwhile retooling in spite of poor 2021-22 results. Defenseman Moritz Seider is a Calder Trophy candidate after a solid rookie year but the Red Wings need more reinforcements.
26. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 28th)
Another team that had epic levels of tumult, the Blackhawks also ended with new men at the coach and general manager slots. Kyle Davidson used the "rebuilding" word frequently after he was hired to the latter position and it'll be interesting to see how he handles veterans Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Nos. 25-21: Senators, Ducks, Sabres, Sharks, Blue Jackets
25. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 26th)
The Senators have a terrific core of young forwards that includes Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle, none of whom is beyond 24 years old, but there are questions in net for a team that started four different goalies in 2021-22. Anton Forsberg posted the best numbers but it's no lock that he's the answer.
24. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 22nd)
The Ducks were flying high as spring approached and seemed poised to battle for a Western Conference playoff spot. But no team in the NHL was worse after March 1 than Anaheim's 6-16-5 and it wound up out of the wild-card mix by 21 points. Still, the future seems bright and full of postseason promise.
23. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 24th)
Looking to get in on the ground floor of a team flush with young difference-makers? Buffalo could be your best option. Winger Tage Thompson scored 38 goals after netting just 18 in parts of four seasons and top overall draft pick Owen Power arrived after finishing his college career at Michigan. Buy. Buy. Buy.
22. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 23rd)
The Sharks are stuck in a mediocre middle ground thanks to a roster bereft of many young difference-makers and flush with veterans making high-end money. San Jose has four players aged 31 or older who'll make at least $7 million for each of the next four years, which won't help the retooling process.
21. Columbus Blue Jackets (Last Week: 21st)
The Blue Jackets were in the top half when it came to offense but were frequently undone on the other end, where a 3.62 goals-against average was 28th in the league. Neither Elvis Merzlikins (.907 save percentage, 3.22 GAA) nor Joonas Korpisalo (.877, 4.15) posted better than pedestrian numbers.
Nos. 20-16: Islanders, Jets, Golden Knights, Canucks, Predators
20. New York Islanders (Last Week: 19th)
The Islanders were 5-10-5 after 20 games and never recovered for a playoff push after reaching the postseason final four in two straight seasons. Many of the pieces are still in place for a recovery, but a team that gave up the 11th-most shots needs to play better defense with an offense that's just 22nd best.
19. Winnipeg Jets (Last Week: 20th)
Given their talent, not many expected the Jets to be in a non-playoff position in 2021-22. But very few things went right and veteran coach Paul Maurice abruptly resigned in December with a suggestion that he couldn't get any more out of the group. A new coach could have instant success with a new message.
18. Vegas Golden Knights (Last Week: 18th)
Speaking of unexpected, the Golden Knights went from perennial playoff team and popular Stanley Cup pick to missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history thanks to myriad injuries and iffy roster decisions. Still, they'll return next season with a healthy Jack Eichel and a lot to prove.
17. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 17th)
The Canucks' record of 31-15-10 from Dec. 7 through season's end would have had them in the thick of playoff contention. Problem was, it followed a 9-15-2 start that cost coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning their jobs and torpedoed any real postseason push. The future appears cautiously bright.
16. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 15th)
Well, some team has to be the lowest seed in the playoff field, right? Unfortunately for the Predators, that means a date with No. 1 Colorado and likely continuation of a trend that's seen Nashville not win a playoff series since 2018. Still, they were 3-1 against the Avs in 2021-22, so we're saying there's a chance.
Nos. 15-11: Stars, Kings, Penguins, Capitals, Oilers
15. Dallas Stars (Last Week: 14th)
The Stars finished with three wins and an overtime loss as they pushed for the top wild-card spot, but the jump means a first-round matchup with Calgary. Dallas was 1-2 in three games with the Flames, including a 4-2 road loss when they last met April 21, but they won in six when they met in the 2020 playoffs.
14. Los Angeles Kings (Last Week: 16th)
The Kings will be without Drew Doughty for the playoffs thanks to a wrist injury, but perhaps they'll get some juice from the announcement that Dustin Brown will retire after one final postseason run. Los Angeles was 1-2-1 in four games with Edmonton and faces the Oilers in the playoffs for the first time since 1992.
13. Pittsburgh Penguins (Last Week: 12th)
The Penguins are in the mix, and they have veterans who know how to ratchet things up at this time of year, which is the good news. The bad news is that they stumbled to a 7-9-2 mark across their final 18 games and will face the New York Rangers, against whom they scored four goals in four games.
12. Washington Capitals (Last Week: 11th)
Alex Ovechkin missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, and he has been deemed day-to-day. But he's never missed a playoff game, and it seems unlikely here too. Without him, forget any idea the Capitals can beat Florida, against whom they were 1-1-1 in three games.
11. Edmonton Oilers (Last Week: 13th)
No team had more points from February 11 to season's end than the Oilers, who were 26-9-3 after Jay Woodcroft arrived to replace Dave Tippett as coach. Edmonton was 14-0-1 in its final 15 home games, too, and will have home ice against the Kings, whom they beat twice in L.A. and split with in Edmonton.
Nos. 10-6: Bruins, Blues, Rangers, Lightning, Wild
10. Boston Bruins (Last Week: 10th)
Boston's 107 points were only good for fourth in a loaded Atlantic Division, which means a top wild-card spot and a first-round date with Carolina. It's not the best news considering the Bruins allowed 16 goals and scored just one in three games against the Hurricanes while losing 3-0, 7-1 and 6-0.
9. St. Louis Blues (Last Week: 8th)
The Blues are as hot as it gets as the playoffs arrive thanks to a 12-2-2 run in April. It lifted them out of the wild-card fray and into third place in the Central to yield a first-round date with Minnesota. St. Louis won all three meetings with the Wild and averaged better than five goals per game in doing so.
8. New York Rangers (Last Week: 5th)
The Rangers ran hot and cold down the stretch, winning four straight from April 13 to 21 before going 1-3 in their final four outings. Still, their 52 wins matched the total earned by the 1994 Cup championship team and fell one shy of the franchise record earned in 2014-15. A 3-1 mark against first-round foe Pittsburgh bodes well.
7. Tampa Bay Lightning (Last Week: 9th)
The two-time defending champs didn't dazzle anyone in the regular season, but they've won eight straight playoff series, so it'll be big news if they're eliminated. They won five of their last six games, too, and scored eight goals against Toronto and Florida, their prospective first- and second-round opponents.
6. Minnesota Wild (Last Week: 7th)
The Wild matched the Blues with a 12-2-2 record in April, though both the OT losses came in late-season matchups with St. Louis. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was 9-2 in 11 starts after his acquisition from Chicago at the trade deadline and figures to be the horse Minnesota rides into the tournament.
Nos. 5-1: Flames, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Avalanche, Panthers
5. Calgary Flames (Last Week: 6th)
The Flames split their final six down the stretch but were a Pacific Division revelation all season after finishing 20th overall in 2020-21. The balance created by the league's sixth-best offense and third-best defense could pay dividends at playoff time. They'll open with Dallas, against whom the Flames were 2-0-1.
4. Toronto Maple Leafs (Last Week: 3rd)
In any other city, optimism about this team would run wild. But it's Toronto, where they haven't seen a Cup parade in 55 years and are still stinging from a first-round exit last season. Naturally, the Maple Leafs drew the Lightning in the first round this time, but if they get through, it could be a banner-worthy spring.
3. Carolina Hurricanes (Last Week: 4th)
Frederik Andersen and sidekick Antti Raanta earned the Jennings Trophy thanks to their combined 2.16 goals-against average, but Andersen hasn't played since April 16 because of an undisclosed injury, and Raanta was dinged up before returning to start the season finale against New Jersey. That'll be a major story against Boston.
2. Colorado Avalanche (Last Week: 2nd)
Regular-season plaudits are nice, but it's all about the Cup for the Avs, who won the Presidents' Trophy in 2020-21 but were bounced in the second round. A nine-game win streak from March 29 to April 16 was followed by a 1-5-1 stretch to finish, and a 1-1-2 record against first-round foe Nashville may prompt angst.
1. Florida Panthers (Last Week: 1st)
The Panthers won the first Presidents' Trophy in franchise history thanks to a 13-game win streak from March 29 to April 23, though it was followed by a 1-3 finish that included a 10-2 loss to Montreal in Game 82. Getting off to a good start against Washington, the league's best road team, will be important.