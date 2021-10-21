NHL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Sabres in the Top 10?!?

0 of 6

Bill Wippert/Getty Images

Upheaval much?

Tumult was the name of the game for Week 2 of B/R's NHL power rankings, as no fewer than 10 teams experienced double-digit positional moves from the initial poll that was published on October 12.

The biggest movers among them were the Buffalo Sabres, who rose 26 spots from a recently perpetual home in the basement all the way to No. 6 among the 32 teams. The Sabres, even with now-ex-captain Jack Eichel on the shelf, have started the season with three straight wins while outscoring foes 12-4.

Also making significant positive moves were the San Jose Sharks (up 19), New Jersey Devils (up 14) and Detroit Red Wings (up 12). The New York Islanders, meanwhile, led the plunges with a 19-spot drop.

Emerging atop it all were the Florida Panthers, who were a unanimous pick of the voting panel through Tuesday night's games. The Panthers scored 14 goals in winning three straight against the Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins, and allowed six goals.

