NHL Power Rankings: Red-Hot Panthers Overtake Avalanche for No. 1 Spot

Sometimes nine wins in 10 games isn't enough.

The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the NHL's best teams all season and one of its hottest in recent weeks, winning nine straight games before Monday's 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

But that's all it took for them to finally—after 13 weeks—hand over the top position in B/R's NHL Power Rankings to the Florida Panthers.

Interim coach Andrew Brunette's team has won 10 straight and all but clinched the Atlantic Division and top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Once there, it'll try to end a run of postseason futility in which the franchise hasn't won a series since it reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, its third year of existence.

"I don't know if I'll ever see another group like this," Brunette said. "It's special, and we have to keep going. We have a lot of hockey left, and we're just going day by day."

The Panthers were voted first by all but one B/R NHL staffer and took the No. 1 spot by two points over the Avalanche, 127-125. The Toronto Maple Leafs (119), Carolina Hurricanes (116) and New York Rangers (113) were voted third, fourth and fifth for the second consecutive week.

Teams get 32 points for a first-place vote. The points descend through team No. 32, which gets one point.

Stats and standings accurate through Monday.