NHL Power Rankings: Red-Hot Panthers Run Avs Close, but Colorado Still No. 1

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

32. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 32nd)

The Coyotes reached the final 10 games with a light week that yielded a pair of losses against visiting Vancouver and at Las Vegas, pushing an overall skid to three. They entered Tuesday's games in the basement, two points "ahead" of Montreal for the best lottery odds heading into the draft.

31. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 31st)

The Canadiens split a pair of games on the road and lost two at home in a busy week, scoring seven goals in the victory at New Jersey and managing just seven across losses to Ottawa, Toronto and Winnipeg. The team announced goalie Jake Allen would be shut down for the season with a groin injury, leaving net-guarding responsibilities to Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau and perhaps a returning Carey Price.

30. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 30th)

One win in three games was again the result for the Kraken, whose struggle to score goals—they netted just four shots for the week—was a primary reason for the results. The team's average of 2.56 goals per game for the season is second-worst in the league to only Arizona. On the future side, University of Michigan forward Matty Beniers signed a contract after completing his college career in the NCAA Frozen Four. He was selected second overall and was the franchise's inaugural draft pick.

29. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 28th)

The Flyers lost twice at home but won in a visit to Columbus during an uneven week, and they're getting an incoming college player to add to the ranks, too, in the form of forward Bobby Brink. Brink was selected 34th overall in 2019 and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award this year after leading the country with 43 assists and 57 points on the way to a national championship at the University of Denver.

28. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 29th)

A skid that had reached five straight losses ended for the Devils on Saturday when they traveled to Dallas to beat the Stars, 3-1. "[Coach Lindy Ruff has] been talking about us being in the game, making sure teams know they have a battle that night," defenseman Ty Smith said. "I thought we did a pretty good job of that. Obviously, coming off a bit of a tough stretch, that's a big bounce-back win."

27. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 26th)

The Senators began the week with a win at Montreal that extended a winning run to three, but the mojo escaped for the rest of the week with three straight losses in which they were outscored 12-6. Ottawa did get another glimpse at 2019 second-round pick Mads Sogaard, who made his first home start in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. "He's going to be a real good goalie," coach D.J. Smith said.

26. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 27th)

The transition into April hasn't been a welcome occurrence for the Blackhawks, who are 0-for-4 in the month (with one overtime loss) and haven't won a game since March 24 in Los Angeles, going 0-5-2 in that stretch through Monday night. "Definitely disappointing," forward Patrick Kane said of the recent slump. "We're all competitors and we want to finish out the season strong. Even though we're out of playoffs, just try to come in with an open mindset and compete every night."