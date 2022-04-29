Winners and Losers from the 2021-22 NHL Regular Season

0 of 8

Kevin Sousa/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NHL regular season draws to a close on May 1 when the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets make up their game from April 13. This marks the first time since 2018-19 that the league was able to complete a full 82-game schedule since COVID-19 derailed the 2019-20 schedule and shortened the 2020-21 campaign.

With the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs expected to begin on May 2, it's worthwhile to begin reflecting back on an interesting season.

It was a season that brought a level of scoring not seen since 2005-06, with several players reaching 50 goals or 100 points. Meanwhile, multiple talented rookies began what could become long and successful NHL careers.

On the other hand, teams that finished near the bottom of the standings won't remember this season with any fondness. For some, their struggles wound up costing their head coaches their jobs.

Here's a look at the winner and losers of the 2021-22 NHL season. As always, you can weigh in with your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.