WWE and AEW Stars Who Need a Manager to Unlock Full Potential

Credit: WWE.com

Some wrestlers have all the tools to succeed except one: the gift of gab.

While some Superstars have been able to reach the top of the industry on pure athleticism alone, most of the greats such as Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and John Cena have been able to hold their own in the ring and on the microphone.

When someone lacks the charisma to cut an amazing promo but are too good not to still invest in, the best course of action is to assign them a manager; a mouthpiece who can do the talking for them while they get the job done between the ropes.

Right now, several stars in WWE and All Elite Wrestling are reaping the benefits of this exchange. Von Wagner is much better with Robert Stone, Taz has done wonders for Powerhouse Hobbs, and even The Lucha Brothers are a better act when Alex Abrahantes translates for Penta.

Let's look at some other wrestlers in AEW and WWE who could soar to new heights if they had a manager by their side to carry the mic.