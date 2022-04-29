Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players of Upcoming 2022-23 Free-Agent Class

4 of 10

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

15. OF Joc Pederson (Age: 30)

The one-year, $6 million deal that Pederson signed with the Giants is quickly shaping up to be one of the steals of the offseason. He's hitting .347/.377/.755 with six home runs and 10 RBI through his first 53 plate appearances, and he has five home runs and 17 RBI the past two postseasons. The 30-year-old fits best as a platoon player, but he can be an awfully good one and has legit 30-homer potential.

14. 1B Josh Bell (Age: 29)



Not far removed from a 37-homer, 116-RBI season with the Pirates in 2019, Bell is a far more appealing option for a long-term deal than Abreu for teams seeking an upgrade at first base. The switch-hitter was equally effective against right-handed and left-handed pitching last year, and he figures to be one of the most sought-after players at this year's trade deadline.

13. OF Joey Gallo (Age: 28)

It's been an ugly start to the season for Gallo, and his entire time in a Yankees uniform has been a mess. However, he was a 4.2-WAR player in 95 games with the Rangers last season before he was dealt, and his combination of prodigious raw power and elite outfield defense will be enough to entice teams that believe they can harness his untapped potential. At 28 years old, he is still squarely in the prime of his career.

12. SS Dansby Swanson (Age: 28)

Unlike last offseason, the shortstop market will not be quite as robust this winter beyond Trea Turner. That should help boost Swanson's earning power, though it's unclear if the Braves will let him get away, having no clear in-house replacement. His 27 strikeouts in 67 plate appearances are troubling, but it's going to take a bigger sample size to cut into his earning power.

11. RHP Chris Bassitt (Age: 33)

Bassitt has quietly emerged as one of baseball's best pitchers, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 240 strikeouts in 244.1 innings since the start of 2020. He has finished in the top 10 in AL Cy Young voting each of the past two seasons, and he has a 2.25 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 24 innings in his first four starts in a Mets uniform. Age is not on his side as a late-bloomer, but he should have no problem securing a multiyear deal.