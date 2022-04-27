Panthers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are one of the most interesting teams in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Thanks to trades for Sam Darnold and C.J. Henderson, the Panthers' stockpile of draft picks is not all that exciting. They have the sixth overall selection but aren't scheduled to pick again until the 137th pick.

That puts immense pressure for the Panthers front office to get that sixth pick right Thursday. Trading back would help them recoup some of the draft picks they lost, but they may not be able to find a partner or like a prospect enough to ignore that route.

The team has two glaring needs they could choose to use the pick on: an offensive tackle or a quarterback. Both typically require top-10 picks to find a great prospect.

If the team does stay put and pick at No. 6, these are the three options who should be at the top of the board.