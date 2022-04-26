Knicks' Complete 2022 Offseason Blueprint

1 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As the wait gets longer and longer, it feels increasingly less hyperbolic to say the Knicks have needed an upgrade at point guard forever. If an over-the-hill-but-still-competent Jason Kidd doesn't qualify as a needle-mover, you might have to go with Mark Jackson as New York's last good option at the position.

The wait can't go on any longer. The Knicks have a slew of big-picture questions to answer over the following year, and those would be infinitely easier to gauge after seeing how this roster functions with a full-fledged floor general running the show.

So, how can they get one to Gotham? Great question, and one that's unfortunately tricky to answer. The clearest path to an upgrade would be adding Jalen Brunson in free agency (by way of a sign-and-trade), but his playoff performance has upped what was already going to be a costly contract. Plus, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly "have no intention" of facilitating a sign-and-trade, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, so a pursuit of Brunson lies somewhere between complicated and impossible.

As for other options, the Knicks could look lower on the free-agent ladder for someone like Tyus Jones, try trading for someone like Indiana Pacers point man Malcolm Brogdon or hope the draft board breaks right and sends Purdue's Jaden Ivey to the Empire State. It's hard to say which path the Knicks should take, other than saying they need to travel down one of these roads.