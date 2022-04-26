NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Updated Postseason Picture and Stanley Cup Bracket

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is nearly complete. This week is the homestretch, with 29 of the league's 30 teams having only two or three games still to play. And while 13 of the 16 playoff berths have been clinched, there are still important matchups on deck.

The most important contests will feature the teams in the Western Conference wild-card picture. There are five teams mathematically alive in the battle for three postseason spots. The Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars hold playoff spots, but the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks remain in the mix.

In the East, there are seeding battles taking place. But the eight-team field is set, so not a ton is going to change between now and the start of the playoffs Monday.

Here's a look at the NHL postseason picture as the regular season winds down.