2022 NFL Draft: 5 Players Who Would Be Huge Round 1 Mistakes

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The strength of the 2022 draft class is not at the quarterback position. Despite that fact, there's a chance multiple signal-callers come off the board on Day 1. This is due to the sheer number of teams being in the market for one coupled with a dearth of quality free-agent options to meet that demand.

One player who could hear his name called early in the draft is Sam Howell, the North Carolina gunslinger who displayed some intriguing potential during his three seasons as the Tar Heels' starter. While Howell racked up 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdowns during his time in Chapel Hill, he's still got plenty of work to do before he's ready to take over a starting role in the NFL.

It's one of the most significant concerns the B/R Scouting Department has regarding Howell, a player they ranked No. 82 overall on their latest big board. The UNC signal-caller was not only criticized for his lack of experience outside an RPO-heavy offensive scheme, but also his below-average height, lengthy throwing motion and tendency to take off and run too early.

The B/R Scouting Department has Howell coming off the board in the third round in their latest mock, but other analysts have him being selected as early as midway through the first round, as well as the first quarterback off the board.

It's understandable why some teams high on Howell may want to take him on Day 1, as the lure of getting a fifth-year option on a potential franchise quarterback can pay dividends. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported the Detroit Lions are likely to field plenty of trade offers for the No. 32 pick from QB-needy teams, but that spot would be far too early to roll the dice on Howell.

Even if there's an unexpected run on quarterback come Day 1 (the B/R Scouting Department only has two coming off the board within the first 32 selections), it's hard to justify using such a lofty pick on a player with such mediocre evaluations and so many concerns about his ability to translate his game to the pros.

Howell has a long road to becoming more than a project buried on the depth chart, making him a pick to avoid in the first round.