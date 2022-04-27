Bengals' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Bengals' Top 2022 NFL Draft TargetsApril 27, 2022
The NFL draft has been kind to Duke Tobin and the Cincinnati Bengals lately. They will look to keep things going in 2022.
The organization will be drafting from unfamiliar territory in this year's event, which kicks off Thursday. After making a Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, they will be picking at No. 31. That's great news for a franchise that has picked in the top 11 in four of the past five drafts.
Those picks have brought in real difference-makers, including Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.
As the Bengals shift from a developing young team to contenders, the draft is going to be less about finding franchise cornerstones and more about identifying the prospects who can help them maintain their championship aspirations.
With that in mind, here are the top targets the Bengals should be eyeing, assuming they stay put with the 31st pick in the draft.
IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
The Bengals have already been aggressive this offseason in fixing the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow, but they shouldn't be done just yet.
Cincinnati should be looking to add some prospects up front at some point in the draft. In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Scouting Department, the Bengals wind up with the ideal scenario and get a chance to take the top center in the draft, Tyler Linderbaum (scouting report).
Linderbaum is the 12th-ranked player on the Bleacher Report big board. However, his positional value as a center and slightly below-average frame could be contributing factors to a draft-day fall.
The Bengals should be considered the floor for the Iowa product, though. New free-agent acquisition Ted Karras can play center, but he's also able to kick over to guard. Putting him at left guard while letting Linderbaum take over as a Day 1 center would complete the offensive line overhaul quite nicely.
The center gave up just seven total pressures in his final season at Iowa, per PFF. That should be music to Burrow's ears.
IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College
If Linderbaum does not make it all the way to No. 31, the Bengals should be hoping for Zion Johnson (scouting report) to fall to them.
The latest B/R mock draft actually has Johnson going ahead of Linderbaum to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 24. They are another team that could use help on the interior of the offensive line.
Johnson's dedication and work ethic were apparent in his college career. In high school, he was a 0-star recruit with just one offer from FCS Davidson. He played well enough to get a shot at a Power Five school in Boston College, and now he's looking like being a first-round draft pick.
He is an interesting prospect in that he played guard at BC but repped at center in the Senior Bowl, showing the willingness to play where needed. His positional flexibility would be great for Cincinnati as they look to rebuild the offensive line.
He only gave up six pressures in his final season with the Eagles, per PFF.
CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
Given the resources the Bengals have already poured into the offensive line, it wouldn't be surprising if they wait to address it during the draft. The ability to find a starting cornerback late in the first round could be tempting.
Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo even went so far as to describe as what the team would be looking for in a corner.
"A guy with length, a guy with speed, can change direction, go get the ball—those are some of the qualities you look for, especially higher in the draft," he told the media.
Andrew Booth Jr. (scouting report) best fits that description of the corners who are likely to be available at No. 31.
Booth brings good size to the position and is a good-enough athlete to play on the outside. He's in the 67th percentile for height and 54th percentile for arm length, per MockDraftable.
Eli Apple is only under contract for one more season. Chidobe Awuzie is only under contract until 2023. As the Bengals look to continue being a factor in the AFC, it's not a bad idea to invest in the secondary to defend against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert.