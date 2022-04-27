Bengals' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

The NFL draft has been kind to Duke Tobin and the Cincinnati Bengals lately. They will look to keep things going in 2022.

The organization will be drafting from unfamiliar territory in this year's event, which kicks off Thursday. After making a Super Bowl run in the 2021 season, they will be picking at No. 31. That's great news for a franchise that has picked in the top 11 in four of the past five drafts.

Those picks have brought in real difference-makers, including Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

As the Bengals shift from a developing young team to contenders, the draft is going to be less about finding franchise cornerstones and more about identifying the prospects who can help them maintain their championship aspirations.

With that in mind, here are the top targets the Bengals should be eyeing, assuming they stay put with the 31st pick in the draft.