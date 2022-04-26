Early Takeaways from Bulls' 2022 NBA Playoff Performance

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There was a point during the 2021-22 NBA season when it seemed the Chicago Bulls could make major noise in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, that point is a distant blip in the rearview mirror, and Chicago's second-half swoon (38-21 before the All-Star break, 8-15) has seemingly carried over into the postseason.

After putting up a good fight—and even swiping a win—in the first two games, the Bulls have offered little resistance against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks ever since. Milwaukee now has a crack at closing out the series in Wednesday's Game 5 after winning Games 3 and 4 by a combined 54 points.

Let's spotlight some of the lessons learned about this squad so far.