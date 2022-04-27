Jaguars' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory, and it all starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1.

After a tumultuous season, the Jaguars finished with the worst record in football (3-14) and the No. 1 overall pick for the second season in a row.

Last year, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 prospect. There wasn't much mystery about what the Jaguars would do to open the draft.

This year isn't quite as cut-and-dried. Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as the favorite. He's -200 (wager $200 to win $100) on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the No. 1 overall pick. For context, Trevor Lawrence was -1000 around this time last year.

Let's take a look at the Jags' top options when it comes to the first overall pick.