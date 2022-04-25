2022 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Jalen Brunson and More

1 of 3

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Whichever financial institution handles Brunson's banking might want to consider getting started on expanding its vault.

The 2018 second-round pick was always poised to cash in this summer, but his performance under the bright lights is taking his earnings potential next-level. Through four games, he is averaging 29.8 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three.

The market has obviously noticed. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported scouts and executives see an average annual salary of $20 million being Brunson's floor with his ceiling sitting closer to a $25 million salary. The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are expected to pursue the point guard, while the Dallas Mavericks have voiced their plans to bring him back.

If Brunson keeps putting up bonkers numbers, his price tag could get away from Dallas and open the door for an external suitor. The Knicks might be the most discussed suitor, but they'd need to trim their payroll first, as MacMahon reported the Mavs "have no intention" of facilitating a sign-and-trade. That should be music to the ears of the Pistons, who shouldn't have trouble creating enough flexibility to sign Brunson outright.

Prediction: Pistons lure Brunson to Detroit with near-max money.