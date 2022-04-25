Texans' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Texans figure to be major players when the 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night.

Houston is armed with the third overall pick in Round 1 and the 13th overall selection from the Cleveland Browns. The latter pick was acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade.

The Texans won only four games in 2021 and have no shortage of needs heading into draft weekend. While it's not difficult to identify those issues, nailing down what the Texans might do is a little trickier.

No one seems certain of the route Houston will go at No. 3 and No. 13.

"Nobody in the league has any clue where Houston could be leaning or what they're going to do," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call with reporters. "That, to me, is the true wild card."

Who might the Texans be targeting in Round 1? That's what we're here to examine. Here you'll find three prospects who should be at the top of Houston's wishlist based on factors like past production, potential upside, positional value and team needs.