Texans' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Texans' Top 2022 NFL Draft TargetsApril 25, 2022
The Houston Texans figure to be major players when the 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night.
Houston is armed with the third overall pick in Round 1 and the 13th overall selection from the Cleveland Browns. The latter pick was acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade.
The Texans won only four games in 2021 and have no shortage of needs heading into draft weekend. While it's not difficult to identify those issues, nailing down what the Texans might do is a little trickier.
No one seems certain of the route Houston will go at No. 3 and No. 13.
"Nobody in the league has any clue where Houston could be leaning or what they're going to do," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call with reporters. "That, to me, is the true wild card."
Who might the Texans be targeting in Round 1? That's what we're here to examine. Here you'll find three prospects who should be at the top of Houston's wishlist based on factors like past production, potential upside, positional value and team needs.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is the top-ranked player on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board. Yet there's a good chance that the 21-year-old falls into Houston's lap at No. 3.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are widely expected to pick between Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia's Travon Walker at the top of Round 1. There's a reasonable chance that the Detroit Lions take the remaining defender with the second overall selection. This would leave Thibodeaux there for the taking at No. 3, and that would be great for Houston.
Thibodeaux is a somewhat raw prospect, but he has the potential to be a perennial All-Pro with a little NFL seasoning.
"The fact that he has been as effective as he has to this point while only showing adequate hand usage is a testament to all the other tools he has," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Thibodeaux can be a good player in any scheme right out of the gate and has the long-term potential to be an All-Pro."
Last season, Thibodeaux amassed seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 35 solo stops and two forced fumbles. He would immediately help boost Houston's defense and could become one of the league's most feared sack artists.
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
If the Texans don't pull the trigger on Thibodeaux, they should think long and hard about snagging a defensive back. The defense ranked 30th in yards per pass attempt allowed last season, and while a lack of sack production (32 as a team) was part of the problem, it would behoove Houston to address its secondary.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. would be the perfect addition for the Texans. He's coming off of back-to-back injury-hampered seasons and may need some time to return to form. However, he has elite upside, and it's not as if Houston is expected to contend right away.
The Texans can afford to target Stingley as a long-term prospect. Doing so could give them one of the league's best cover men.
"Stingley has the ideal length teams are looking for in cornerbacks. Paired with his elite athleticism, ball skills and scheme flexibility, he should be an early pick for the cornerback positions," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
The 6'0", 190-pound Stingley was a superstar when healthy in 2019, finishing with 31 solo stops, 15 passes defended and six interceptions. If he can return to that form, Stingley could quickly become the face of Houston's defense.
Drake London, WR, USC
The Texans could throw a curveball by taking a quarterback. However, they seem content to build around Davis Mills this season and reevaluate the position in 2023. While Houston did extend Brandin Cooks, it would be wise to add another receiver in the draft.
Cooks topped 1,000 yards in 2021 but was the only Texans player to even reach 500 receiving yards.
USC's Drake London is a prospect Houston might be able to land at No. 13. He's the third-ranked prospect on the B/R board but isn't going to be the top wideout on every team's board. Early runs on pass-rushers and linemen—and perhaps a quarterback pick or two—could push him within range of Houston's second selection.
In a recent mock by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, for example, London isn't off the board until the 17th pick.
The 6'3", 219-pounder is a complete receiver who combines size, strength, savvy route-running and a huge catch radius to attack all areas of the field. He isn't a true burner, but he would be an excellent complement to the speedy Cooks on the perimeter.
Despite being limited to eight games by an ankle injury in 2021, London finished with 88 catches, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. He would immediately be a reliable go-to target for Mills as a rookie.