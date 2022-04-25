Titans' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets Amid A.J. Brown Contract Talks, Trade Buzz

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In 2021, the Tennessee Titans went 12-5 during the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC South. Then, after their first-round bye, they immediately got eliminated from the playoffs, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

Now, the Titans are looking to reload in an attempt to make a deeper playoff run during the 2022 season. However, there are still holes to fill on their roster and some uncertainty surrounding some of their key players—most notably, star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

There have been trade rumors involving Brown, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. But Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson recently commented that he does "not foresee [a Brown trade] happening," per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. But Brown wants a new contract and doesn't plan in participating in the Titans' on-field work during their offseason program, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All of this is happening while Tennessee is preparing for the 2022 NFL draft, which is set to take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday. So it will be interesting to see if Brown's status impacts the Titans' draft plans in any way, as well as how they address their various other needs.

Here's a look at several players who should be top targets for Tennessee when it's first on the clock at No. 26 overall in the first round.