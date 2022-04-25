Packers' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are set to run it back with Aaron Rodgers in 2022 and perhaps well beyond. The reigning NFL MVP signed an extension this offseason that will keep him under contract through 2026, and he will helm a Packers squad that won 13 games a year ago.

Green Bay wants more than just regular-season success, though, and Rodgers cannot carry this team to the Super Bowl alone. The Packers don't have a ton of needs, but the 2022 draft will be critical.

A receiver to help replace traded star Davante Adams could be near the top of Green Bay's wishlist.

The good news is that the Packers have a pair of first-round selections—Nos. 22 and 28—following the Adams trade. They should be able to land a couple of early-impact starters Thursday night. The question is which prospects Green Bay will get.

Here you'll find a look at three prospects who should be at the top of Green Bay's list based on factors like past production, upside, projected draft range and team needs.