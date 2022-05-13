Wild 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

The Minnesota Wild were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs following an 5-1 loss in Game 6 of their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at Enterprise Center.



It was a disappointing end to the season for Minnesota, which finished second place in the Central Division with a 53-22-7 record. It was one of the team's best seasons in recent years, and it looked primed for a deep playoff run.

With the season now over, the Wild will go back to the drawing board to prepare for the 2022-23 campaign. Let's take a look at Minnesota's free agents, some draft targets and what to expect moving forward.