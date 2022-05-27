Flames 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

1 of 3

Matthew Tkachuk (RFA), Johnny Gaudreau (UFA), Andrew Mangiapane (RFA), Ryan Carpenter (UFA), Calle Jarnkrok (UFA), Brett Ritchie (UFA), Adam Ruzicka (RFA), Trevor Lewis (UFA), Nikita Zadorov (UFA), Erik Gudbranson (UFA), Michael Stone (UFA), Oliver Kylington (RFA)

This offseason is going to be a significant one for Calgary. With a number of key players set to hit free agency, it could be a very team in 2022-23. The biggest players the franchise will look to re-sign include Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov.

Gaudreau is arguably the most significant of Calgary's free agents. He has been a key contributor for the Flames since the 2014-15 season, but he had a career year in 2021-22, tallying 40 goals and 75 assists for 115 points in 82 games.

That said, the 28-year-old is due for a significant pay raise, and it remains to be seen whether the team is willing to pay him as one of the premier wingers in the NHL.

It will be a little easier for the Flames to retain Tkachuk as they'll be able to match any offer sheet he receives because he is a restricted free agent. There's no question the franchise will want to retain 2016 sixth overall pick this summer.

The 24-year-old has improved in each season since breaking into the team during the 2016-17 campaign. However, he had a career year in 2021-22, tallying 42 goals and 62 assists for 104 points in 82 games.

Mangiapane, meanwhile, also had a breakout 2021-22 season, finishing with 35 goals and 20 assists for 55 points in 82 games. Based on his production over the last three seasons, the 26-year-old is due for a raise and it will be difficult for the Flames to retain him in free agency.

On the defensive side of things, Zadorov, 27, has been in the NHL since 2013-14 and his veteran presence at the blue line would be welcomed if he returned to Calgary for the 2022-23 season and beyond.