Blues 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The Blues gave up their second-round draft pick in the trade that landed Pavel Buchnevich, which puts more pressure on the team to hit on their first selection. Though the late-first round selection might not make an immediate impact, the team still needs long-term help for the organization.

Here are some players to keep an eye on heading into the July 7 draft.

Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current Broncos

The last time the Blues used a first-round pick on a defenseman was 2012 with Jordan Schmaltz, a player who saw limited playing time across three seasons from 2016-19. It's time for the organization to try again at the position.

St. Louis has few young defensive options on the roster, and the situation will only get worse if Scott Perunovich and Niko Mikkola leave in free agency.

Owen Pickering could help fill a significant hole as a high-upside defender who would help on both ends of the ice if he reaches expectations.

At 6'4", 178 pounds, Pickering has excellent size for the position and pairs with it quality stick skills. It has helped him become a key contributor for the Swift Current Broncos in the WHL, with the potential to be even better once he reaches the NHL.

Lian Bichsel, D, Leksand

Another towering defenseman, Lian Bichsel stands at 6'5", 216 pounds and will barely be 18 years old at the time of the draft.

The left-handed player is originally from Switzerland and has represented the country at several youth tournaments, and he has played at the club level in Sweden for Leksands IF while seeing consistent playing time on a squad with plenty of older, more experienced players.

Though Bichsel won't necessarily be an offensive star, he can be a reliable presence on the defensive end as a big hitter who keeps goals off the board.

St. Louis has done well trusting its forwards to generate the offense while keeping pressure off the blue-liners. This strategy can continue with a player like Bichsel who can fill a major need.