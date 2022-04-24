NFL Draft Projections 2022: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round Predictions

2 of 3

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

Teams aren't going to let loose their draft-day intentions, but draft-week buzz can help provide a clearer picture of the first round. The recent buzz seems to indicate that teams only view a handful of prospects as truly elite.

"This draft, in terms of high-quality players, kind of drops off the cliff after about 10 picks. But the depth of make-it players who will contribute is very good," one coach told ProFootballTalk's Peter King.

This could lead to an odd dynamic where teams are looking to trade up, but teams near the top aren't eager to trade down. It could also push quarterbacks down the draft order, as there's no "sure thing" in the signal-caller pool.

"As the draft nears, the momentum that swung Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty) up the board seems to be swinging back the other way," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. "In conversations with league sources this week, one told me that Pickett to the Steelers at No. 20 is the only Round 1 quarterback on which he would bet."

This could be smoke, of course, and you'll still find three quarterbacks in the mock below. However, it wouldn't be a shock to see quarterbacks tumble as teams instead chase Day 1 impact starters early on opening night.

This could leave the Detroit Lions as a trade candidate at No. 32.

"I've been repeatedly told to pay close attention to the Lions with the No. 32 pick next week," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "That spot has been circled as a trade-up spot for teams looking to take a swing on a quarterback who falls to the back end of the first round."

I didn't include trades in the mock below, but I'll be surprised if we don't see several on Thursday night. The shenanigans could start as early as third overall with the Houston Texans.

"Nobody in the league has any clue where Houston could be leaning or what they're going to do," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call with reporters. "That, to me, is the true wild card."

Houston could make a surprise pick or move down to increase its draft capital. I have them taking a high-upside prospect in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, but trading down and taking an offensive lineman would make a ton of sense if another team wants Thibodeaux badly enough.

I'd expect a fair bit of movement at the top of the draft because teams' boards appear to vary greatly.

"You can take the top 20 most plugged-in guys in your business. Ask them to pick the top 10 guys in this draft. I would bet a lot of money no two guys have the same top 10," one general manager told King.

The top prospect on one team's board could easily be sitting there at No. 3, or No. 5 or later. This will lead to plenty of surprises on opening night, and it's going to be loads of fun to watch everything unfold.