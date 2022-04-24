NFL Draft Projections 2022: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round Predictions

NFL Draft Projections 2022: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round PredictionsApril 24, 2022
The 2022 NFL draft is only days away, and the only thing we know for sure is that we don't know what to expect. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't settled on a choice at No. 1 overall, and the rest of Round 1 is also a bit of a mystery.
"The pick doesn't have to be made today, so there's no sense in forcing it right now," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said of the No. 1 pick, per James Johnson of Jags Wire.
Regardless of who the Jaguars pick, Jacksonville's decision will influence the next several selections.
While uncertainty at the top of the draft may frustrate NFL teams picking later in Round 1, it's a blessing for draft fans. There's likely to be plenty of intrigue remaining on opening night, which wasn't the case in 2021—when everyone knew that quarterbacks were going with the first three selections.
What might happen this Thursday in Las Vegas? That's what we're here to examine. Below, you'll find some of the latest first-round odds, some of the latest draft rumors and buzz and the updated draft order with predictions for every Round 1 selection.
Latest First-Round Odds and Prop Bets
Here's a look at the latest first-round odds and props from DraftKings Sportsbook:
No. 1 Pick
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan 1-2
Travon Walker, DL, Georgia 19-10
Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State 12-1
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama 14-1
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon 18-1
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty 40-1
Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati 50-1
Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State 50-1
1st QB Selected
Malik Willis, Liberty 2-3
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh 3-2
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 10-1
Matt Corral, Mississippi 18-1
Sam Howell, North Carolina 40-1
1st WR Selected
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State 11-10
Jameson Williams, Alabama 2-1
Drake London, USC 5-2
Chris Olave, Ohio State 18-1
Treylon Burks, Arkansas 20-1
Total Defensive Players in 1st Round
Over 15.5 -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
Under 15.5 -105
Total Offensive Players in Round 1
Over 16.5 -120
Under 16.5 -110
Total Quarterbacks in Round 1
Over 2.5 -250
Under 2.5 +190
Total Running Backs in Round 1
Over 0.5 +145
Under 0.5 -190
Total Tight Ends in Round 1
Over 0.5 +450
Under 0.5 -700
Latest Draft Buzz
Teams aren't going to let loose their draft-day intentions, but draft-week buzz can help provide a clearer picture of the first round. The recent buzz seems to indicate that teams only view a handful of prospects as truly elite.
"This draft, in terms of high-quality players, kind of drops off the cliff after about 10 picks. But the depth of make-it players who will contribute is very good," one coach told ProFootballTalk's Peter King.
This could lead to an odd dynamic where teams are looking to trade up, but teams near the top aren't eager to trade down. It could also push quarterbacks down the draft order, as there's no "sure thing" in the signal-caller pool.
"As the draft nears, the momentum that swung Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Malik Willis (Liberty) up the board seems to be swinging back the other way," ESPN's Matt Miller wrote. "In conversations with league sources this week, one told me that Pickett to the Steelers at No. 20 is the only Round 1 quarterback on which he would bet."
This could be smoke, of course, and you'll still find three quarterbacks in the mock below. However, it wouldn't be a shock to see quarterbacks tumble as teams instead chase Day 1 impact starters early on opening night.
This could leave the Detroit Lions as a trade candidate at No. 32.
"I've been repeatedly told to pay close attention to the Lions with the No. 32 pick next week," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote. "That spot has been circled as a trade-up spot for teams looking to take a swing on a quarterback who falls to the back end of the first round."
I didn't include trades in the mock below, but I'll be surprised if we don't see several on Thursday night. The shenanigans could start as early as third overall with the Houston Texans.
"Nobody in the league has any clue where Houston could be leaning or what they're going to do," NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call with reporters. "That, to me, is the true wild card."
Houston could make a surprise pick or move down to increase its draft capital. I have them taking a high-upside prospect in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, but trading down and taking an offensive lineman would make a ton of sense if another team wants Thibodeaux badly enough.
I'd expect a fair bit of movement at the top of the draft because teams' boards appear to vary greatly.
"You can take the top 20 most plugged-in guys in your business. Ask them to pick the top 10 guys in this draft. I would bet a lot of money no two guys have the same top 10," one general manager told King.
The top prospect on one team's board could easily be sitting there at No. 3, or No. 5 or later. This will lead to plenty of surprises on opening night, and it's going to be loads of fun to watch everything unfold.
Updated Draft Order and 1st-Round Predictions
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
3. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
4. New York Jets: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekonwu, OL, NC State
6. Carolina Panthers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
7. New York Giants (from Chicago): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
11. Washington Commanders: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
12. Minnesota Vikings: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland): Drake London, WR, USC
14. Baltimore Ravens: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans): Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
21. New England Patriots: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
24. Dallas Cowboys: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
26. Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
28. Green Bay Packers: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami): George Pickens, WR, Georgia
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Kalir Elam, CB, Florida
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
