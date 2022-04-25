Buying or Selling Latest 2022 NFL Buzz Entering Draft Week

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft is Thursday. As all 32 teams try to create an advantage for themselves, the rumor mill is flying.

Especially here in draft week itself, new reports and rumors are emerging every day. Some whispers are true, many are plausible and others are downright lies.

Keeping up with the latest information can be a challenge, given the variety of reputable sources who are sharing the latest buzz. But don't worry, folks, we've got you covered.

We're parsing through recent rumors to determine what's believable, forgettable and somewhere in between.