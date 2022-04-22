NFL Draft Rumors: Some Giants Execs 'Turned off by' Kayvon Thibodeaux's 'Personality'

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

It would reportedly be a "surprise" if the New York Giants select Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with either of their top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Thursday some members of the Giants' front office have been "turned off by his personality," an update that comes after general manager Joe Schoen said character would be a major part of their decision-making process.

"It weighs heavy," Schoen said. "If it's a guy that we don't think fits from a character standpoint, we'll just take him off the board. He goes on and has a really good career somewhere else, that's fine. We've just got to get it right for what we want in our building."

Thibodeaux entered the pre-draft process as a candidate to become this year's first overall selection, but no prospect has faced more anonymous criticism over the past few months.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported several sources described the Oregon edge-rusher's performance in interviews with interested teams as "poor," which has created a scenario in which he may slide and "could even be selected outside the top 10."

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network added sources within the Ducks program told him Thibodeaux "didn't play hard all the time and gave up on plays too easily."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The question is how teams in need of pass-rushing help, including the Giants, will weigh those concerns against his potential to become a game-changing defender.

Thibodeaux recorded 126 total tackles, 19 sacks, seven passes defended and three forced fumbles in 30 appearances across three years at Oregon.

The 21-year-old Los Angeles native will need to develop a more comprehensive arsenal of pass-rushing moves to find consistent success in the NFL, but his size (6'4'', 254 pounds), natural athleticism and small-area quickness make him an intriguing prospect.

If he slides outside the top 10, it's plausible a Super Bowl contender will attempt to trade up with the hope he can be a difference-maker in the championship chase.

Meanwhile, the Giants, who own picks No. 5 and 7 in the first round, also have needs at offensive tackle and in the secondary that could be addressed early in the draft. They could then circle back to edge-rusher in the second round at No. 36.

If they'd rather take a pass-rusher in the first but want to avoid Thibodeaux, other options could include Georgia's Travon Walker and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.