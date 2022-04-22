2022 NFL Draft: Ideal Fits for Top RBs Available

0 of 7

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

While it's plausible the opening round of the 2022 NFL draft won't include a running back, at least two will be heavily considered.

Michigan State star Kenneth Walker and Iowa State standout Breece Hall headline 2022's crop of players at the position. After sharing first-team AP All-America honors last season, they're approaching the draft as the consensus top two backs.

Behind them, though, a few runners could be immediate NFL contributors if they land in the right offense.

The order is a reflection of B/R NFL Scouting Department's top-rated backs. Relative to majority opinion, the most notable absences are Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr., Georgia teammates James Cook and Zamir White and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller.