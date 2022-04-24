After Miguel Cabrera, Predicting the Next MLB Players to Join the 3,000-Hit Club

0 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

On Saturday afternoon, Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera became the 33rd member of the 3,000-hit club, adding another impressive bullet point to what will almost certainly be a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume when he retires.

After a three-hit game Wednesday night put him at 2,999 career hits, he went 0-for-3 on Thursday before the Tigers game was postponed on Friday, but he made history with a first inning single off Antonio Senzatela in Game 1 of a double-header on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

The obvious question now is who will be the next to join him in the exclusive club?

Robinson Cano (2,629), Yadier Molina (2,115) and Joey Votto (2,033) are the only other active players with at least 2,000 hits, aside from Albert Pujols (3,308) who has already reached the milestone, and the odds are stacked against each of them based on their age and current level of production.

However, if we dig a bit deeper and do some optimistic projecting, a handful of players have a chance to make a run at the hallowed number if a few things break their way and they manage to avoid missing significant time.

Something to consider: The 33 members of the 3,000-hit club had on average 302 hits through the end of their age-22 season, so getting an early start in the big leagues is an important factor in reaching the 3,000-hit mark.