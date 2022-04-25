Each NFL Team's Biggest Draft Bust from the Past 10 Years

1 of 32

John Froschauer/Associated Press

No. 10 overall in 2018

Josh Rosen made waves before he even had a chance to make his NFL debut. The UCLA product claimed that the nine players picked ahead of him were "mistakes," but he would never find a way to back that statement up.

Rosen started 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie, going 3-10 while completing a mere 55.2 percent of his passing attempts for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and 45 sacks.

That poor performance, coupled with several other grievous missteps in the short-lived Steve Wilks era, led to a regime change the following season. With No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray coming in along with head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, Arizona was clearly ready to move on from the Rosen selection.

The Cardinals were rather fortunate that this pick wasn't a complete waste. The team was able to pry a 2019 second-rounder off the Miami Dolphins when it dumped Rosen off on the club. That selection eventually became wideout Andy Isabella (No. 62), another player who hasn’t exactly panned out in Arizona.

Rosen went 0-3 in his three starts for the 'Phins, completing just one touchdown pass against five interceptions before his release. After failing to catch on with a team in 2020, he re-emerged on the Atlanta Falcons roster last year, throwing a pair of picks on his 11 passing attempts across four games.