The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 205

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's a good time to be a woman in combat sports.

A week before two women will headline a history-making boxing card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the UFC had several of its own in marquee positions on an 11-bout Fight Night show in Las Vegas.

Tenth-ranked strawweight contender Amanda Lemos and recent flyweight title challenger Jessica Andrade went head-to-head in an ESPN+ main event at 115 pounds, two fights after flyweights Maycee Barber and Montana De La Rosa had a scheduled three-rounder in which Barber tried to build on her No. 14 ranking.

Blow-by-blow man Brendan Fitzgerald shared the broadcast table with ex-fighters Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder, while teammate Heidi Androl worked the rest of the room for breaking news and feature pieces.

Breaking news actually did occur after three bouts when main card fighter Chase Sherman was pulled from a scheduled meeting with Alexandr Romanov with a "minor health issue." A preliminary bout matching Jordan Wright and Marc-Andre Barriault was subsequently lifted to the main card.

The B/R combat sports team was in its customary position as well and took in the five-hour show to come up with a definitive list of winners and losers from the whole card. Take a look at what we came up with and feel free to drop a viewpoint or two in the comments section to let us know how we did.