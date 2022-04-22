2022 NBA Free Agents Who Could Blow Up on New Teams Next Season

1 of 5

Jalen Brunson just about went mainstream during a breakout regular season in which he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists while knocking down 54.5 percent of his twos and 37.3 percent of his threes. And if his performance to open the playoffs is any indication, he might be a full-fledged household name by the time he reaches free agency.

Granted, he doesn't need to leave the Dallas Mavericks to glitz up his career arc. Sharing the spotlight with Luka Doncic is, in many ways, a fitting gig. Brunson isn't saddled with the primary creator's role when they play together, and the lineups he does captain typically come against bench-heavy units.

Alternatively, though, partnering with Doncic can be functionally repressive. Operating as the sidekick to such a heliocentric star is more like serving as the No. 2.5. Brunson gets plenty of time away from Luka during the regular season—15-plus minutes per game, in fact—but there's a severe drop-off in his usage when they're running together. He averaged 30.6 shot attempts and 10.8 assists per 100 possessions playing on his own this year versus 20.4 and 4.8, respectively, during their simultaneous stints.

Would Brunson's efficiency hold up if he pilots his own team, or if he transitions into the role of a more heavily featured No. 2? It's tough to say. His three-point percentage plunged without Doncic on the court this year, but his finishing inside the line largely held up. The pressure he puts on defenses will translate beyond Dallas, that's for sure.

Among 53 players who averaged at least 10 drives per game during the regular season, only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul shot the ball at a higher clip. Even in a cash-strapped market such as this summer's free-agency landscape, Brunson will have suitors galore. And while the Mavs are not limited in what they can offer him relative to outside admirers, they cannot promise him an offensive role more central than the one he has now.

Potential Suitors: Dallas, New York, Indiana