NBA Trade Ideas to Create the Next Superteams

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Trade Idea: San Antonio Spurs trade Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott to Cleveland Cavaliers for Collin Sexton (sign-and-trade), Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman, 2022 first-round pick (projected No. 14 overall), 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected) and 2022 second-round pick (via San Antonio Spurs)

New Superteam Core: Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert

The young Cavaliers were flirting with the best record in the Eastern Conference before injuries to Ricky Rubio and Allen derailed the season. While Allen was able to return for the play-in tournament against the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland never got enough playmaking behind Garland to push the Cavs into the playoffs.

Murray would be the perfect fit for this group if the Spurs were willing to give him up.

A first-time All-Star this year, Murray ranked fourth in assists per game (9.2) and fifth in assist percentage (40.6), all while giving San Antonio 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and an NBA-best 2.0 steals per contest. At 6'4" and with a 6'10" wingspan, Murray has the size and defensive chops to play next to Garland in the starting lineup, giving the Cavs a lethal one-two backcourt combo for opponents to try to stop.

A starting unit that features Murray, Mobley and Allen would also be one of the best defensive trios in the NBA now and for years to come, combining excellent point-of-attack defense with elite rim protection.

Add in Sixth Man of the Year finalist Kevin Love off the bench and the Cavs would instantly be a force in the NBA next season.

Cleveland should hope for a Gregg Popovich retirement and complete rebuild in San Antonio, likely the only scenario where Murray becomes available. Sexton is two years younger than Murray and is a proven scorer who could plug in next to Josh Primo in the starting backcourt.

Okoro, 21, has the potential to be an elite wing defender who hit 44.2 percent of his threes after the All-Star break, and Osman is a solid rotation piece. The Spurs would also get the Cavs' first-rounder this year (projected No. 14 overall), a lightly protected first in 2025 and their own second-rounder back this draft.

If both parties agreed, the Cavaliers would have to make their picks on behalf of the Spurs during the draft, with a trade to be officially complete when Sexton can sign a new deal in free agency.