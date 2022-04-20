8 NBA Teams That Could Look Completely Different Next Season

1 of 6

Indiana Pacers

If past renovations are any indication, the Pacers will take what they hope is a top-five pick, futz and fiddle with the roster on the margins and bank on a core of Flashy-Lottery-Prospect-To-Be-Determined, Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, Chris Duarte and Buddy Hield elevating them back into the postseason discourse.

This still feels like the most likely outcome—or at least a similar version of it. But Marc Stein reported on his substack the Pacers have "definitely left the impression around the league that they're going to trade Malcolm Brogdon," who is set to begin a three-year, $67.6 million extension next season.

And if he's in play, it stands to reason Indiana isn't exactly married to anyone beyond Haliburton, this year's first and maaaybe Duarte and Isaiah Jackson.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Including the Thunder is a mathematical obligation. They currently have 13 players who should be under contract for next season when forecasting how player options, team options and non-guarantees will pan out. That number can easily jump to 15—all before factoring in the four picks they hold inside the top 34 of this year's draft.

Too many players. Not enough roster spots. You know what happens next. It might not be an earth-rattling change, but given how many low-ball salaries and future picks they have in their arsenal, it also could be.

Washington Wizards

Re-signing Bradley Beal (player option) would ensure the Wizards don't take a stick of dynamite to their roster. But if he leaves or initiates a sign-and-trade, Washington is set up to start completely, entirely, unequivocally over.