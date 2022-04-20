Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Latest Mock Draft Trends

0 of 6

James Kenney/Associated Press

The final 10 days before the NFL draft are overflowing with misdirection, misinformation, smokescreens and any other word that describes a whole bunch of falsehoods.

It's lying season, folks.

Parsing the latest trends on mock drafts can be challenging because even the best reporters are occasionally lied to. Amid the untruths, however, you'll find legitimate indicators of what to expect in the opening round as expert mocks steadily begin to change.

We're giving it our best shot to separate fact from fiction as the countdown to the 2022 NFL draft drops below 10 days.