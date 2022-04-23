Every NHL Team's Most Surprising Player During the 2021-22 Season

32 of 32

The Winnipeg Jets have a few horses in this race, but the nod has to go to Nikolaj Ehlers. On a team that features a high-end scorer like Kyle Connor and an emerging superstar center in Pierre-Luc Dubois, the former ninth overall selection has been his team's most valuable forward.

Ehlers has been on another level offensively this year despite not seeing an uptick in his ice time. And his defense is holding him back less than it has in the past, allowing him to establish himself as an elite top-six forward for the Jets.

Or at least that should have been the case, but his usage took a dip during the middle of the season for some reason. It's not really clear why that happened. Ehlers scores better than almost everyone on the Jets roster and doesn't give up as much in his own end as someone like Blake Wheeler.

He's a creative skater in his own zone and could probably be an even more impactful player if given the opportunity. That's a surprising development in Winnipeg and one that the coaching staff hasn't caught up to.

Maybe they know something we don't, but with the Jets on the outside of the playoff bubble, perhaps whatever that thing is isn't as big a deal as they're making it out to be. Is it too late in the season to start a #FreeEhlers hashtag? Let us know.

All team- and player-based counting stats appear courtesy of NHL.com unless otherwise noted. MoneyPuck's expected goals for percentage stat is referenced regularly, an explanation for which can be found here. MoneyPuck also has a goals-saved-above-expected stat that we leaned on to analyze goalies. Lastly,