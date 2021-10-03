Grading Every NHL Team's Offseason

1 of 4

Boston Bruins: A

It's an "is the window still open?" debate in Boston these days, and Bruins brass did its part by keeping Taylor Hall and signing Linus Ullmark to compensate for injured goalie Tuukka Rask's departure.

Buffalo Sabres: F

OK, we'll concede that clearing out some players for the good of the future wasn't awful and that landing Owen Power atop the draft helps toward that end. But the Jack Eichel drama is bad optics. Period.

Detroit Red Wings: A

We may get tired of Steve Yzerman being smarter than everyone. Until then, getting a Calder finalist goalie (Alex Nedeljkovic), a 14-goal rookie (Pius Suter) and a veteran D-man (Nick Leddy) helps his cause.

Florida Panthers: B

Call this a follow-up grade to recent moves that reeled in Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour. This time it meant getting 25-goal man Sam Reinhart from Buffalo, which helps build Miami-area momentum.

Montreal Canadiens: C

There was a lot going on this summer. A long playoff run. Corey Perry's and Phillip Danault's exits. Mike Hoffman's and David Savard's arrivals. But losing Jesperi Kotkaniemi via offer sheet leaves a sour taste.

Ottawa Senators: C

We will call this one a conditional grade. But it's a big condition. Franchise face and restricted free agent Brady Tkachuk remains unsigned after three years and 60 goals, and a deal has simply got to get done.

Tampa Bay Lightning: D

Winning a second straight Cup sort of eases the pain of a subpar grade, but the losses since the boat parade will sting, and we will soon see how vital Blake Coleman, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow were to the Lightning.

Toronto Maple Leafs: C

You can call this one conditional too. If the Leafs end a 54-year drought, no one will care what the grades were. Only winning will end the angst over letting Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen walk in free agency.