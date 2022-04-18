Steelers 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to reload and return to the postseason after making the playoffs in 2021. They will have to do so without longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in the offseason.

The Steelers have made some quiet but effective moves, adding the likes of James Daniels, Myles Jack and Mason Cole. However, there's plenty of work left to do after ranking 21st in scoring, 20th in points allowed and dead last in run defense a year ago.

Pittsburgh has an opportunity to improve in the NFL draft, in which it has seven draft choices and one in each of the first three rounds. Every one will be important, but fans will be most anxious to see what the Steelers do with the 20th pick in Round 1.

Opening night is always an exciting affair, and the Steelers could go any number of directions with their selection April 28. While it's hard to nail down exactly what they will do toward the back end of the first round, we can get an idea of what they might do by examining the expert predictions. That's precisely what we'll do here, beginning with the pick from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department.