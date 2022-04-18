Raiders' Next Contract Decisions After Carr, Adams, Crosby Extensions

Raiders' Next Contract Decisions After Carr, Adams, Crosby ExtensionsApril 18, 2022
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy and fruitful offseason. While they have gained the most attention for bringing in stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, the Raiders deserve credit for long-term planning as well.
Upon trading for Adams, Las Vegas signed the Pro Bowl wideout to a five-year, $140 million extension. The Raiders also inked pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $94 million extension and quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.
Including Jones' three-year, $51 million free-agent contract, the Raiders have four key building blocks locked up for the near future.
Las Vegas has just $5.6 million in cap space remaining and may be done making significant moves aside from its draft business. However, the Raiders still have some big contract decisions looming—ones that need to be addressed either this year or next.
Which players should be at the negotiation table next for the Raiders? Let's take a look.
Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram.
Teams have until May 2 to decide on the fifth-year option for 2019 first-round picks. The Raiders have three of them: edge-rusher Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram. All three decisions could be tricky.
Ferrell has a fifth-year option value of $11.5 million, while Jacobs and Abram have values of $8 million and $7.9 million, respectively. Fifth-year options are fully guaranteed once exercised, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Las Vegas decline all three.
Jacobs was a rookie Pro Bowler but has been less consistent and injury-hampered since. Ferrell has been a massive disappointment as a pass-rusher (just eight sacks in three seasons), while Abram has been solid rather than spectacular.
The numbers aren't outrageous for Jacobs and Abram, so their options could be exercised. A wait-and-see approach seems best with Jacobs, though, as he needs to return to Pro Bowl form to justify keeping long term.
Keeping Ferrell at $11.5 million makes no sense, and Las Vegas may be content to let him walk.
Hunter Renfrow
Receiver Hunter Renfrow had a breakout campaign in 2021, finishing with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He made his first career Pro Bowl earlier this year.
While Adams' addition will likely bring down Renfrow's numbers this season, the Clemson product should still be in store for a big payday. He's a reliable receiver, has tons of chemistry with Carr and is favored by new general manager Dave Ziegler.
"Any guy that you watch who can one, get open and then create after the catch, those are, you know, those are good, those are good players to have on your team," Ziegler said, per Hikaru Kudo of FanNation. "That and the kid's mentality and how he approaches the game."
Renfrow is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason, and he's worth retaining if the Raiders can strike a reasonable deal. Las Vegas is projected to have $17.3 million in cap space in 2023. Given the rising cost of veteran receivers, finding an agreeable deal will be easier in theory than in practice.
It would be a surprise, though, if the Raiders didn't at least make an effort to retain Renfrow.
Denzel Perryman
Linebacker Denzel Perryman is also coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, his first with the Raiders. He's less of a lock to be in Las Vegas' long-term plans, though.
Perryman was unquestionably valuable to the Raiders defense this past season. He finished with a whopping 154 tackles, 102 solo stops and five tackles for loss. However, he was a liability in coverage, allowing an opposing passer rating of 114.1, according to Pro Football Reference.
Should he rack up the tackles again in 2022 and make another Pro Bowl appearance, Perryman may price himself out of Las Vegas. The Raiders won't be eager to overpay a one-dimensional defender. Age is another factor for Perryman, who will turn 30 in December. Las Vegas may not want to commit for more than a couple of years, and the linebacker will undoubtedly be looking for one last long-term payday.
While extending Renfrow would make some level of sense for the Raiders, Las Vegas has every reason to let Perryman play out the final year of his contract—which has a cap hit of just $3 million. The Raiders will have to make a decision on his future soon enough, though.
