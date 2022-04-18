Raiders' Next Contract Decisions After Carr, Adams, Crosby Extensions

0 of 3

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a busy and fruitful offseason. While they have gained the most attention for bringing in stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, the Raiders deserve credit for long-term planning as well.

Upon trading for Adams, Las Vegas signed the Pro Bowl wideout to a five-year, $140 million extension. The Raiders also inked pass-rusher Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $94 million extension and quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

Including Jones' three-year, $51 million free-agent contract, the Raiders have four key building blocks locked up for the near future.

Las Vegas has just $5.6 million in cap space remaining and may be done making significant moves aside from its draft business. However, the Raiders still have some big contract decisions looming—ones that need to be addressed either this year or next.

Which players should be at the negotiation table next for the Raiders? Let's take a look.