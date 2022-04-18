Bears 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears don't have any picks in the opening round of the 2022 NFL draft. They sent their first-round selection—which ended up being the No. 7 overall pick—to the New York Giants in the trade that allowed them to move up to take quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 in last year's draft.

Although the Bears won't be busy April 28—unless they decide to trade up—they are going to have the opportunity to make up for that on the second day of the draft. Chicago owns two second-round picks and a third-round selection, so it has a chance to add numerous top prospects.

The Bears will first be on the clock at No. 39 overall, and they won't have to wait long to pick again, as they also own the No. 48 selection. They acquired the latter pick in the deal that sent Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this offseason.

Which players will Chicago take with its first two picks? Here's what some experts are predicting the Bears do with their pair of second-round selections this year.