Eagles 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Eagles 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert PicksApril 18, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to have three picks during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, they now only have two after a trade with the New Orleans Saints in which the Eagles acquired more draft capital.
Still, Philadelphia is going to come away with two top prospects, as it will be on the clock at both No. 15 and No. 18 on April 28. Those are the first two of the Eagles' 11 picks in this year's draft.
There are a lot of ways that Philadelphia could go with its early selections. Although it went 9-8 last season and made the playoffs as the third wild card in the NFC, the team still has holes on its roster it has to fill in order to keep taking steps forward. And with the draft, the Eagles could address several of their biggest needs and find long-term solutions at those positions.
Here's what some recent mock-drafters are predicting the Eagles will do with their selections in the first and second round this year.
No. 15 Pick
B/R Scouting Department: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
ESPN's Todd McShay: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
The Eagles have taken a wide receiver in the first round each of the past two years (Jalen Reagor in 2020 and DeVonta Smith in 2021). And if the B/R Scouting Department and Kiper are right, then they will again try to boost their receiving corps with their first pick this year.
Reagor has underperformed through two seasons, meaning Philadelphia still needs to add playmakers to complement Smith in its offense. Chris Olave could be a great fit if he's available when the Eagles pick at No. 15. There are several teams ahead of them that could also be in the market for a wide receiver, such as the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders.
If Olave is gone (or perhaps even if he's not), Philadelphia could address one of its defensive needs instead. Trent McDuffie would provide a tremendous boost alongside cornerbacks Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox in the secondary, while Jordan Davis could pair with Fletcher Cox to form a powerful duo up front.
Any one of these three players would be a strong addition for the Eagles. But it may be hard for them to not take Olave considering the type of impact he could have as a new receiving weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts to utilize in 2022.
No. 18 Pick
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
ESPN's Todd McShay: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Drake London, WR, USC
There's a good chance that the Eagles add to their linebacker corps with one of their first-round picks, and either Nakobe Dean or Devin Lloyd could be a great fit for their defense. Philadelphia has already improved the unit this offseason with the free-agent signing of Haason Reddick, but it still needs to get better.
Dean was a key player for Georgia, which relied on its dominant defense to win the national championship during the 2021 season. He had 72 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 15 games as a junior for the Bulldogs. Lloyd is also an impressive linebacker. He spent four years at Utah and had 111 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions for the Utes in 2021.
"I see a massive void in the middle of the Eagles' front seven, and we're getting to the point in this draft in which an off-ball linebacker will be taken," Kiper wrote. "I have Devin Lloyd just ahead of Dean in my rankings, but there are teams that will fall in love with Dean's intangibles."
If Philadelphia doesn't draft a wide receiver at No. 15, perhaps it does so at No. 18. Brugler has the Eagles taking Drake London, but it would be a bit surprising if the 6'5" playmaker falls this far. Don't be surprised if London is off the board by this point.
No. 51 Pick
B/R Scouting Department: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: Drake Jackson, DE/OLB, USC
ESPN's Todd McShay: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
The Athletic's Dane Brugler: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
All of these mocks believe the Eagles will add to their defense with their second-round pick. However, none of them agree on which player Philadelphia will draft, as there will be several strong options for the team to consider at this point early on the second day.
It could depend on what the Eagles do in the first round. If they haven't added a linebacker by this point, then David Ojabo or Quay Walker could be a strong choice. Both players contributed to strong defenses in 2021, and either should provide a boost Philadelphia's linebacker corps.
The Eagles may want to draft a safety early to pair with Anthony Harris at the back of their secondary, and Daxton Hill is an exciting prospect. As Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department notes, Hill is "a versatile player who has the ability to play all over the secondary." That flexibility could be huge for Philadelphia's defense in the future.
In 2021, the Eagles ranked 31st in the NFL with only 29 sacks. Their pass rush needs to be better in 2022, and Jackson could help improve the unit immediately.
As long as Philadelphia addresses one of these needs at No. 51, it's likely that it will improve its defense in the process, which should help the unit for both the short and long term.