Eagles 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to have three picks during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, they now only have two after a trade with the New Orleans Saints in which the Eagles acquired more draft capital.

Still, Philadelphia is going to come away with two top prospects, as it will be on the clock at both No. 15 and No. 18 on April 28. Those are the first two of the Eagles' 11 picks in this year's draft.

There are a lot of ways that Philadelphia could go with its early selections. Although it went 9-8 last season and made the playoffs as the third wild card in the NFC, the team still has holes on its roster it has to fill in order to keep taking steps forward. And with the draft, the Eagles could address several of their biggest needs and find long-term solutions at those positions.

Here's what some recent mock-drafters are predicting the Eagles will do with their selections in the first and second round this year.