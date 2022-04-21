Ranking Every MLB Player Making over $25M in 2022

0 of 7

There are two dozen players making more than $25 million for the 2022 Major League Baseball season, and some of them are much more valuable than others.

Pretty much everyone on the list is a multiple-time All-Star who also happened to have an excellent season or two right before signing a huge deal. Between injury, age and general regression, some of these guys would be lucky to get $10 million on the open market right now, let alone $25 million. But there are also quite a few who are arguably still being underpaid.

These 24 players have been broken into seven tiers, with the ranking philosophy based on the following question: How excited/mortified would you be if you woke up to the news of your favorite team signing this player to a one-year, $25 million deal for the rest of this season? (The question doesn't really work if your favorite team already has said player on the roster, but just go with it.)

One quick note before we dive in: Zack Greinke is technically making $25.5 million this season, but it's $13 million from his current team (Royals) and a deferred $12.5 million that his former team (Astros) will be paying annually through 2026. As such, we decided not to include him. Though, if you're wondering, he would slot in around No. 15 if we had, as the 38-year-old has gotten out to a solid start back in his old stomping grounds of Kansas City.